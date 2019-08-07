Boy, 16, arrested in Lytham St Annes care home sexual assault investigation
- 7 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary after a care home break-in.
A male intruder was found in a room with a resident at New Thursby Nursing Home in Lytham St Annes at about 05:00 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
It is believed he had climbed in through a ground floor window before fleeing when disturbed.
Det Insp Jamie Lillystone appealed for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.