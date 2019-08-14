Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption (L to R) Sadaqat Ali, Rafaqat Ali, Fazal Ilahi and Syed Akbar will be sentenced next week

Four men have been found guilty of murdering a father with a machete after a feud between two families escalated into "large-scale disorder".

Sajed Choudry, 43, of Blackburn, died two weeks after being attacked when the families brawled in the street.

A youth who cannot be named for legal reasons was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

All five will be sentenced at a later date.

The trial heard the Choudry and Ali families had argued for months before violence erupted in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, in November.

Sadaqat Ali, 36, Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 63, Syed Akbar, 45, and the youth armed themselves with weapons including an axe and a machete before launching the attack.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The attack on Sajed Choudry was caught on CCTV

CCTV footage was shown to the jury of Mr Choudry and his son, Ahsan, attempting to defend themselves with a baseball bat and a cricket bat.

Ahsan suffered a deep cut to his hand, the court heard.

Sadaqat Ali was found guilty of murder and the attempted murder Ahsan.

Rafaqat Ali, Ilahi and Akbar were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent but cleared of attempted murder.

Gordon Cole QC, prosecuting, said the CCTV footage showed the blow that killed Mr Choudry.

Mr Cole said there was "a clear backhand swipe into the side of the head of Sajed Choudry which caused him to go to the floor", adding "that was the last blow" he received.

Ch Insp Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police said the "violent attack was an escalation of an ongoing dispute" between two groups.

The four men will be sentenced on Monday.

The youth, who was also found guilty of wounding with intent, will be sentenced at a date yet to be confirmed.