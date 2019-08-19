Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Sadaqat Ali, Rafaqat Ali, Fazal Ilahi and Syed Akbar each received mandatory life sentences

Four men who murdered a father with a machete in a "vicious, terrifying and sustained attack" following a family feud have been jailed.

Sajed Choudry died two weeks after being hit on the side of the head in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, Lancashire, in November.

The 43-year-old suffered horrific injuries following a row between two families, Preston Crown Court heard.

Judge Mr Justice Dove said he had been "slashed and chopped by the machete".

Sadaqat Ali, 36, his brother Rafaqat Ali, 38, their father-in-law Fazal Ilahi, 63, and another man, Syed Ali Akbar, 45, received life sentences following an eight-week trial.

The judge said: "Anyone who has observed the evidence in this trial as it has unfolded will have been astonished and horrified to learn how a respectable family, leading a constructive and responsible life in the community, allowed itself to so rapidly descend into callous violence and murder."

The court heard the family had been involved in a feud with Mr Choudry's family since May 2018 and, on the evening of the attack, Sadaqat Ali had initially armed himself with a machete and tried to confront Mr Choudry's son, Ahsan, 24.

He then went to Ilahi's home, where the men armed themselves with an axe and sticks.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The attack on Sajed Choudry, pictured, was caught on CCTV

Rafaqat Ali, Akbar and a boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, also joined them for a confrontation.

Mr Justice Dove said Sajed and Ahsan Choudry were "completely outnumbered".

Ahsan tried to escape but was chased and suffered an "appalling injury" to his hand.

Sadaqat Ali, of Rhyl Avenue, who was found guilty of murder and attempted murder was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years for his leading role in the "undoubtedly planned" attack.

Guy Gozem QC, defending, said: "Before this night Sadaqat Ali was regarded as a friendly, hard-working, considerate, caring, good-natured, calm and reliable individual.

"Something happened that changed all of that."

Rafaqat Ali and Ilahi, of Tenby Close, and Akbar, of Cedar Street, were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent.

Rafaqat Ali was jailed for a minimum of 28 years and Ilahi and Akbar were jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.

The youth, who was convicted of manslaughter and wounding, will be sentenced at a later date.