Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged crimes happened at New Thursby Nursing Home

A young man has been charged with sexual assault at a care home.

Josh Haworth, 18, was held after an alleged incident at New Thursby Nursing Home, Lytham St Annes, on 4 August.

Mr Haworth, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, trespass with intent to rape and criminal damage.

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool who was arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary has been released without charge, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Haworth is due before magistrates in Blackpool later.