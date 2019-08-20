Lancashire

Man charged with sex assault at Lytham St Annes care home

  • 20 August 2019
New Thursby Nursing Home Image copyright Google
Image caption The alleged crimes happened at New Thursby Nursing Home

A young man has been charged with sexual assault at a care home.

Josh Haworth, 18, was held after an alleged incident at New Thursby Nursing Home, Lytham St Annes, on 4 August.

Mr Haworth, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, trespass with intent to rape and criminal damage.

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool who was arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary has been released without charge, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Haworth is due before magistrates in Blackpool later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites