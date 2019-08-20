Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

An appeal to find a missing mum-of-two will be extended to football fans.

Accrington Stanley will screen a plea for information for Lindsay Birbeck before Tuesday's home game against Shrewsbury, the club has confirmed.

The 47-year-old was last seen walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat, near Accrington, on 12 August. Her family said her disappearance was "completely out of character".

A search by police and volunteers continues to focus on Peel Park.

Accrington Stanley will use screens inside the Crown Ground to show the appeal ahead of the League One fixture and display posters highlighting Ms Birbeck's disappearance.

Volunteers will also hand out flyers around the ground before the game, said media officer Luke Pearson..

"We have been following the news closely and re-tweeting appeals to help find Lindsay," he said.

A police drone and helicopter have been used to search an area around Burnley Road, close to where a witness reported seeing Ms Birbeck at 16:30 BST on 12 August.

Police said they believed Ms Birbeck, who worked as a teaching assistant, could have walked into a wooded area.

Image caption Hundreds of volunteers joined in the search on Monday evening

Hundreds of volunteers joined Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams in the search on Monday evening.

Ms Birbeck is described as white, slim, 5ft 11in tall, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a purple bubble jacket and black leggings and trainers.