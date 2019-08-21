Man charged with murder over Blackpool street attack death
- 21 August 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who suffered "significant" head injuries while on a night out.
Lancashire Police said Gary Williams, 31, died in hospital two days after he was attacked on Lytham Road in Blackpool and the cause of death was found to be "significant head trauma".
William Beattie, of Reads Avenue in the town, has been charged with murder.
The 47-year-old, who was initially charged with assault, is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.