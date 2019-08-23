Image copyright Cuadrilla/PA

Shale gas company Cuadrilla has reported another small tremor at its Preston New Road site near Blackpool.

The "micro seismic event" measured 1.03 in magnitude and happened just after 16:20 BST on Thursday.

Cuadrilla said the equivalent effect on the surface would be "a large frying pan dropping to the floor".

Operations at the Little Plumpton site were paused for 18 hours on Wednesday evening after a tremor of 1.55 was recorded.

Previously, the largest tremor recorded was 1.5.

Any tremor measuring 0.5 or above means fracking must be temporarily stopped while tests are carried out.

Cuadrilla said "minor movements of this level" were to be expected and could not "cause harm or damage to anyone of their property".

Anti-fracking campaigners argue the process poses risks to the environment.