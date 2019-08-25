Image copyright Cuadrilla/PA Image caption Operations at the Little Plumpton site were also paused for 18 hours on Wednesday evening

Shale gas company Cuadrilla has reported its largest "micro seismic" tremor since fracking began at its Preston New Road site.

The tremor, measuring 2.1 in magnitude, happened at 23:00 BST on Saturday after fracking had been stopped.

It is the fifth tremor that exceeds the 0.5 limit within a week to have occurred on site near Blackpool.

Cuadrilla said the effect would be equivalent to "a toddler playing on the floor".

Operations at the Little Plumpton site were paused for 18 hours on Wednesday evening after a tremor of 1.55 was recorded.

Any tremor measuring 0.5 or above means fracking must be temporarily stopped while tests are carried out.

Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at Imperial College London, compared the tremor to an earthquake at the Preese Hall site in Lancashire in 2011.

M2.1 is the largest induced event so far during the 2018-2019 hydraulic fracture operations at the Preston New Road site. It is close in size to the M2.3 earthquake in 2011 at the Preese Hall site which resulted in the suspension of fracking in the UK for 7 years. — Stephen Hicks 🇪🇺 (@seismo_steve) August 25, 2019

Cuadrilla said while people on site and some households felt the tremor, "minor movements of this level" were to be expected.

A spokesperson added: "It is well below anything that can cause harm or damage to anyone or their property."

Campaigners for Frack Free Lancashire have asked for a reconsideration of a fracking ban.

"We are livid that we are once again, being put in harm's way for an experiment that we didn't ask to be part of," they said.

Hydraulic fracturing will be paused temporarily.