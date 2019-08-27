Image copyright Cuadrilla/PA Image caption The 1.0 tremor was the second to be recorded on Monday

A 1.0 magnitude tremor has been recorded at a fracking site in Lancashire - the second within a day.

The seismic event was recorded at about 22:20 BST on Monday at Preston New Road near Blackpool.

Cuadrilla said the event lasted "for a couple of seconds" and was "unlikely" to have been widely felt. Operations at the site remain suspended.

Fracking was stopped by The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) after a 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was measured at the Little Plumpton site on Saturday, which followed another tremor measured at 1.6 on Wednesday.

Earlier quakes

At present, government guidelines state that if fracking induces quakes above 0.5 magnitude then all drilling must cease for 18 hours.

Drilling was previously suspended at the Preston New Road site in 2011 after earthquakes of 1.4 and 2.3 magnitude were recorded.

It resumed last October after campaigners failed to get an injunction preventing it.

A spokeswoman for Cuadrilla said fracking had not been carried out over the weekend.

She added that the well integrity had been verified and "remains unaffected".

What is fracking?