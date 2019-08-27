Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

A body found in a cemetery in Lancashire is that of missing woman Lindsay Birbeck, police have confirmed.

The 47-year-old was last seen in the village of Huncoat, near Acrrington, on 12 August, where she was picked up on CCTV.

Her body was found in Accrington Cemetery on Saturday evening. A post-mortem examination found she had been strangled.

Lancashire Police has launched a murder probe but no arrests have been made.

Image caption Hundreds of volunteers joined searches in the area

Police said they were trying to piece together Ms Birbeck's movements after she was seen on CCTV at about 16:00 BST.

The force said it was "aware of rumours" circulating on social media and would "urge people not to speculate" about what might have happened.

"This is causing her loved ones significant additional distress at what is clearly an extremely difficult time for them," a spokesman said.

Image caption A walk to remember Ms Birbeck will take place on Thursday

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said: "I have a team working around the clock to try and find out what has happened to Lindsay and to identify who has killed her.

"Please come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, as it could help provide the answers Lindsay's family desperately needs."

A walk to remember Ms Birbeck will take place at 18:30 on Thursday, starting at the Avenue Parade entrance of the summit in Accrington known as the "Coppice".