A teenager was seriously injured when he got trapped under a tram in Blackpool, emergency services said.

It happened during the Ride The Lights event at about 21:50 BST on Tuesday near the Queens Hotel on the Promenade in South Shore.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it used specialist lifting equipment to help free him.

The boy was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, North West Ambulance Service said.

Ride the Lights is an annual event when thousands of cyclists get a sneak preview of the Blackpool Illuminations.