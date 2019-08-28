Image copyright @LFRS_DRONE Image caption The mansion had fallen into disrepair but plans had been mooted to revive it for the future

An aging Grade II-listed mansion has been "completely gutted" after a fire tore through the derelict building in Lancashire.

The blaze at Horncliffe Mansion in Rawtenstall, which was built in 1869, is being treated as suspicious.

Road closures remain in place after the fire broke out at 01:45 BST.

A spokesman for the Victorian Society said the building had been nominated to be featured in the group's Top 10 Endangered Buildings campaign.

He added: "But of course now it is too late as the interior looks as though it has been completely gutted and the historic fabric has been ravaged."

'Under threat'

The charity is expected to release the top 10 list in two weeks' time to highlight the most at-risk buildings in the country in the hope they can be saved.

The spokesman continued: "We need only look at the loss of the Fison's fertiliser Factory in Suffolk back in May to realise how serious an issue this is, and how under threat our derelict historic buildings are."

Horncliffe Mansion was originally built as a private dwelling for Henry Hoyle Hardman, a local mill owner and businessman, according to The Victorian Society.

It has been derelict for a number of years but it was previously used as a retirement home, wedding venue and restaurant.