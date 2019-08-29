Image copyright Google Image caption Police have asked anyone who may have seen the three males to contact them

A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Lancashire.

Lee Farrington, 29, from Lancaster, died on Wednesday morning after being found at an address on Tarnsyke Road at about 22:50 BST on Tuesday.

Police are searching for two boys in their mid-teens and one man in his mid-twenties who were thought to be at the property in the city at the time.

Det Chief Insp Geoff Hurst urged them to "do the right thing" and attend the nearest police station.

He added he believed Mr Farrington and the three males were known to each other.