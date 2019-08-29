Blackpool's Stanley Park voted England's best

Image copyright Elizabeth Gomm Image caption Stanley Park goes through to the UK final

A Blackpool park has been voted the best in England.

Stanley Park - just more than a mile away from the Promenade - won a public vote run by charity Fields In Trust.

It was described as a "beautiful, tranquil place away from the hustle and bustle of the Blackpool seafront... with great volunteers and staff".

Stanley Park will now take on Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland's champions for the UK title. The overall winner will be revealed on 12 September.

Image copyright Elizabeth Gomm Image caption The park is known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens

The 390-acre park is known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens as well as an art deco cafe, model village, and Cocker Tower - built as a memorial to Blackpool's first mayor Dr William Cocker.

The Grade II listed park, which opened in 1926, beat nearly 300 other green spaces to top the vote for the England title.

Image copyright Elizabeth Gomm Image caption Cocker Tower was a memorial to Blackpool's first mayor

The Friends of Stanley Park group is hoping to win the UK award again having previously won it in 2017.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that safeguards recreational spaces.