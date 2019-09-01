Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police advise anyone who comes across the items not to handle them

"Potentially dangerous" archery bows, arrows and smoke grenades have been stolen from an outdoor activities site.

Thieves used a chainsaw to break into Paintball Trax on Midge Hall Lane in Leyland overnight between Friday and Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

The company said 100 smoke grenades, 15 bows and 200 arrows were taken.

Insp Ellie Kanoun said: "The items could cause serious harm and damage if they get into the wrong hands, so we need to find them urgently."

The smoke grenades are used during paintball and laser-tag activities at the site.

Anyone who comes across the items is urged not to handle them but to contact the force.