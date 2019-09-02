Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Lucy Morton was the first female British swimmer to be awarded a solo gold medal at the Olympics

The first Olympic gold medal won by a British female swimmer will go on display in her home town of Blackpool after it was bought by the council.

It was won by Lucy Morton in the 200m breaststroke event at the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

The medal and other memorabilia has sold for £12,255 and will be housed at Blackpool Central Library.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, described Morton as a "truly remarkable woman".

The collection was sold by the swimmer's granddaughter Julia Routledge, who said passing on the items was "emotional" but she was pleased they were going to a good home.

The buyer in last month's auction initially remained anonymous but Blackpool Council has now revealed its plans.

The acquisition ensures her collection remains together in the public domain and will be brought back to Blackpool, where Morton lived for over 70 years.

Other items include photographs, swimming certificates, books, letters, programmes and newspaper articles.

The funding has come from Blackpool Council and a grant from Blackpool Civic Trust, which unveiled a blue plaque in Morton's honour on the town hall in 2012.

The athlete was born in Knutsford in 1898 and moved to Blackpool as a child.

She took up swimming at the age of 10 after her school headmistress sent a note to her father calling her the "biggest dunce in the school", and suggesting swimming might brighten her ideas up.

Mrs Routledge said she went on to become a "swimming pioneer", but no-one expected her to win an Olympic gold.

When she retired from competitive swimming, she taught disabled children how to swim in her hometown.