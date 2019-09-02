Lindsay Birbeck death: Accrington murder-accused in court
- 2 September 2019
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman found strangled in a cemetery.
Mother-of-two Lindsay Birbeck was missing for almost two weeks before her body was found.
The teaching assistant, 47, was found dead at Accrington Cemetery in Lancashire on 24 August.
The teenager, from Accrington, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court.
He is alleged to have murdered Mrs Birbeck between August 12 and August 24.