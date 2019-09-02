Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Paul Creedy was part of a gang who pushed a man into the canal in Manchester in 2012

A member of a robbery gang that left a man to drown in a canal has been arrested after absconding from prison.

Paul Creedy, 26, was jailed for 10 years in October 2013 for manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery but fled on August 14.

He was part of a gang who pushed Simon Brass, 40, into the canal near Manchester's Gay Village in June 2012 before walking away.

He absconded from HMP Kirkham but was arrested after two weeks on the run.

Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts after he fled the open prison near Preston, Lancashire.

"I can't swim."

Creedy, formerly of Mayfair Road, Wythenshawe, was arrested in the Manchester area on August 30, Lancashire Police said.

At the gang's trial, Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Brass, originally from Newcastle, was pushed into the canal after an attempt to rob him was unsuccessful on 5 June 2012.

He was heard to twice shout: "I can't swim".

His body was found in water near Canal Street four days later.

The five-strong gang convicted over his death had varying roles in four robberies on the towpath of the Rochdale Canal in the early hours of that morning.

Manchester Crown Court heard gay men who frequented the area looking for casual sexual encounters were targeted by robbers who were aware their victims would be unlikely to complain to the police.