Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a teaching assistant found strangled in a cemetery has made his first appearance at crown court.

The body of Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found at Accrington Cemetery, Lancashire, on 24 August - almost two weeks after she went missing.

The boy, from Accrington, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing in December at the same court.

A trial date has been set for 25 February and is estimated to last two weeks.

Hundreds of people joined searches for Mrs Birbeck when she disappeared from her home in Huncoat, Accrington.

Her children - Steven, 19, and Sarah, 16 - paid tribute to her last week, describing her as "a great mum and wife, much-loved daughter, loving aunty and sister-in-law and a great friend too".