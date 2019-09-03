Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington was a "much loved father" says his family

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Lancashire.

Lee Farrington, 29, was found at an address in Lancaster on 27 August with a serious stab wound to his leg and died the next day in hospital.

The teenager, who is from the city, is currently in police custody.

A 46-year-old man from Manchester and two women from Lancaster - aged 21 and 33 - were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, said police.

As part of police inquiries, searches at an address in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester led to the discovery of a large scale cannabis farm.

No-one has been arrested in relation to this, Lancashire Police said.

Three people have been previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the Lee Farrington murder.

Two women, aged 25 and 41, and a man, 23, were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Mr Farrington's family said he was a "much-loved" father of two boys whose death had left them "devastated".

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst of Lancashire Police warned against anyone helping Mr Farrington's killers evade justice.

"We think we know who was involved in Lee's death and these people are fully aware that we are actively looking for them," he said.

"We won't stop until we find them. It is only a matter of time before they are arrested so they should do the decent thing and hand themselves in."