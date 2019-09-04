Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington died in hospital on 28 August

A second 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Lancashire.

Lee Farrington, 29, was found at an address in Lancaster on 27 August with a serious stab wound to his leg and died the next day in hospital.

The boy, who is from the city, is being held by police together with another teenage boy arrested on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old man from Manchester has been charged with perverting the cause of justice.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.

Five people, including four women aged between 21 and 41, and a 23-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.