A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a property in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

The 25-year-old arrested man, who is from Blackpool, remains in police custody for questioning.