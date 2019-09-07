Image caption The body of Marlene McCabe was found in West Park Drive

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 71-year-old woman was found at a home in Blackpool.

Marlene McCabe died following serious head and facial injuries, Lancashire Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the property in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

Conor Clarkson, 25, of West Park Drive, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.