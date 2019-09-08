Woman killed as car hits pedestrians in Samlesbury
- 8 September 2019
A 65-year-old woman was killed when a car hit two pedestrians, police have said.
She suffered head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Preston New Road in Samlesbury, Lancashire, at about 06:50 BST.
The other pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and facial injuries including broken jaw.
The driver was not injured. Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.