Woman killed as car hits pedestrians in Samlesbury

  • 8 September 2019
Image caption The crash happened on Preston New Road in Samlesbury

A 65-year-old woman was killed when a car hit two pedestrians, police have said.

She suffered head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Preston New Road in Samlesbury, Lancashire, at about 06:50 BST.

The other pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and facial injuries including broken jaw.

The driver was not injured. Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

