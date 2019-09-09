Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Zakaria Elharak also goes by the name Zackaria El-Haouari

Police are searching for a man thought to have tried to abduct a 12-year-old boy in a Lancashire park.

Officers have named Zakaria Elharak, 27, as a suspect after a man tried to snatch the child in Corporation Park, Blackburn, at 08:30 BST on Friday.

Lancashire Police said the boy was grabbed by the neck from behind, but managed to break free and run away.

Mr Elharak is also known as Zackaria El-Haouari and has links to Blackburn and Liverpool, the force said.

The boy managed to alert a member of the public, who challenged the suspect before he fled in the direction of Preston New Road.

Mr Elharak is about 5ft 4in (1.6m), of medium build with black hair and a circular scar on the right side of his face.

Det Insp Martin Melvin said it was a "distressing incident" for the boy and the force was "treating it extremely seriously".