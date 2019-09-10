Image copyright Robert Alexander Getty Images Image caption Italian police in Florence have been approached for comment

A British man has been seriously hurt after falling from a balcony in Italy.

Jack Foley, from Lancashire, was taken to hospital following the fall in Florence, the Foreign Office said.

The 19-year-old plunged 20ft (6m) from a balcony while trying to retrieve headphones which had fallen onto a ledge, reports The Sun.

A Foreign Office spokesman told BBC News it was assisting Mr Foley and supporting his family.

The BBC has approached Italian police in Florence and the British Embassy in Italy for comment.