Blackpool's Stanley Park voted best in UK

Image copyright Friends of Stanley Park Image caption Cocker Tower was a memorial to Blackpool's first mayor

Just days after being voted the best in England, a Blackpool park has now been named the best in the UK.

The Grade II-listed Stanley Park, which opened in 1926, beat 364 parks and green spaces in a public vote organised by the charity Fields in Trust.

The 390-acre public park is known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens.

The win received praise from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who tweeted their congratulations.

The Friends of Stanley Park group said there was "absolute joy, and some tears" when they were announced as winners.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said it was down to hard work from staff and volunteers.

"It provides something for everyone and has an amazing friends group," he said.

Image copyright Elizabeth Gomm Image caption The park is known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens

Stanley Park also boasts an art deco cafe, model village, and Cocker Tower - built as a memorial to Blackpool's first mayor Dr William Cocker.

The park, which is little more than a mile away from the Prom was described as a "beautiful, tranquil place away from the hustle and bustle of the Blackpool seafront... with great volunteers and staff".

Other Home Nation winners shortlisted for UK's best park included:

Antrim Castle Gardens, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Cyfarthfa Park, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Pittencrieff Park Dunfermline, Scotland

Image copyright Friends of Stanley Park Image caption The 390-acre park has Italian gardens

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that safeguards recreational spaces.