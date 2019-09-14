Woman killed in Blackpool flat fire

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead in Althorp Close on Saturday afternoon

A woman has died in a fire at a flat in Blackpool.

The victim, who is thought to have been in her 40s, was found at 12:45 BST by firefighters attending the blaze at a property in Althorp Close.

Lancashire Police said it is treating the cause of the fire as unexplained and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A joint investigation between the force and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been launched.

Det Insp Kathryn Riley, of Blackpool CID, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained but an investigation has been launched and we will be working closely with the fire service to determine exactly what occurred.

"We will remain at the address overnight and into tomorrow."