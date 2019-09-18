Image copyright Google Image caption Police were caled to New Thursby Nursing Home on 4 August

A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted rape after an incident at a care home in Lytham St Annes.

Josh Howarth, 18, was arrested on 4 August after police were called to New Thursby Nursing Home on Clifton Drive North to investigate an allegation of sexual assault.

Howarth, of Gisburn Avenue in the Lancashire town, admitted the charge at Preston Crown Court.

The case was adjourned until a sentencing hearing on 4 November.