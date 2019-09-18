Image copyright Google Image caption The Bamber Bridge site had to be rebuilt after a serious fire in 2016

Nearly 200 jobs are to be lost after a plastics firm ended production.

Total Polyfilm Ltd, which has sites in Bamber Bridge, Preston and Brighouse in West Yorkshire, said it had never recovered from a serious fire in 2016.

Joint administrators KPMG said "regrettably" the majority of the polythene film manufacturer's 206-strong workforce had been made redundant.

KPMG said it was seeking buyers for the remaining business and its assets.

Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Sixty firefighters tackled the fire at its peak

The firm produced polythene wrap for agriculture and industry, generating an annual revenue of £50m at its peak.

Its Walton Summit business park in Bamber Bridge had to be completely rebuilt after the serious blaze three years ago.

KPMG said that although the site became fully operational, it subsequently lost key customers resulting in cash-flow issues.

Seventeen members of staff have been retained to assist the joint administrators with the winding-down of operations and trying to find buyers for the business.