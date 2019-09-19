Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Hassan Ali is from Lancashire but also has links to Manchester, Luton and Bradford

A paedophile is wanted by police after breaching an order requiring him to declare his whereabouts.

Hassan Ali, from Brierfield in Lancashire, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a child at Bolton Crown Court in 2015.

Det Con Madeleine Barrientos appealed for information and also urged Ali himself to hand himself in.

The 26-year-old has links to Manchester, Luton, Bradford and Nelson, Burnley and Colne.

Anyone with information about Ali's whereabouts is urged to contact Lancashire Police.