Hunt for Brierfield paedophile who attacked child
- 19 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A paedophile is wanted by police after breaching an order requiring him to declare his whereabouts.
Hassan Ali, from Brierfield in Lancashire, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a child at Bolton Crown Court in 2015.
Det Con Madeleine Barrientos appealed for information and also urged Ali himself to hand himself in.
The 26-year-old has links to Manchester, Luton, Bradford and Nelson, Burnley and Colne.
Anyone with information about Ali's whereabouts is urged to contact Lancashire Police.