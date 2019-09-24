Image caption Residents evacuated from their homes and businesses are being advised to head to St Peter's Centre

About 50 homes and businesses have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious suitcase.

Bomb disposal officers were called to Burnley Cricket Club and cordoned off surrounding roads at about 11:30 BST.

Streets including parts of Harry Potts Way, Belvedere Road, Ridge Road, Leyland Road and Albert Road were closed, police said.

People leaving properties in the area were being advised to head to the St Peter's Centre in Church Street.

Lancashire Police said the evacuations were a "precautionary measure" while an investigation was completed.