Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A search of Daniel Brown's car found bags of cash and a mobile phone.

A milkman has been sentenced after bag of cash totalling £180,000 were found stashed in a secret compartment of his car.

Daniel Brown was arrested in February 2018 but told officers had no idea what was in the bags, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old, of Mulberry Close, Ormskirk, later pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property.

He received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

A search of his car as part of an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) recovered bags of cash and a mobile phone, the court was told.

'Murky world'

The milkman told the court he was asked to do a cash-in-hand delivery job, he told officers.

Because he had money problems, and was desperate, he agreed.

Maqsood Khan, of the Crown Prosecution Service's Fraud Unit said the defendant had "dipped his toe into the murky world of organised crime and is paying the price.

"The bottom line is, a man of previous good character has been caught breaking the law in a very serious way."

On top of his sentence, Brown must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity and complete 120 hours' community service.