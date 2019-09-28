Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern rail said the debris had disrupted services

A mudslide has covered a railway track between Lancashire and Yorkshire.

It was discovered at about 07:45 BST when a Lancaster to Leeds service encountered problems on the line near Bentham, a Northern railway spokesman said.

Services between Lancaster and Skipton have been temporarily cancelled.

The spokesman said the track was being cleared "but, given the amount of mud and debris on the line, this could take some time".

Rail replacement services are being arranged, but travellers commuters are advised to seek alternative routes.

The Northern spokesman said: "The mud has completely covered the track in both directions meaning we cannot run trains between Lancaster and Skipton.

"We are working with Network Rail to get the track cleared as soon as possible, but given the amount of mud and debris on the line this could take some time.

"We apologise to any customers whose journeys are disrupted and ask anyone planning to travel on this route to seek alternative arrangements."

He said there was no current estimate as to when services will run again.