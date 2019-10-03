Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 48-year-old victim was found with serious burns in the Waverley area of the town

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire when he answered his door.

The suspects, aged 22 and 31 and both from Liverpool, were also held on suspicion of wounding and arson with intent to endanger life over the attack in Skelmersdale, Lancashire last month.

A third man from Liverpool, 31, was arrested and released without charge.

Two other men have previously been arrested over the attack.

The victim suffered serious burns and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.