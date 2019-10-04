Image copyright LANCASHIRE POLICE Image caption The suspect was captured in CCTV images released by police

A man suspected of raping a woman who became separated from her friends is wanted by police.

The 18-year-old victim was attacked on a grassy area in Preston town centre at about 04:20 BST on 22 September.

Police believe the attacker then boarded a 08:00 train to Bolton, before heading to the town's bus station and catching a 37 service to Manchester.

The suspect, captured in CCTV images, is thought to have approached other woman on the same night.

Police said they were "determined to find him", and are trying to establish which bus stop he got off at.

He was wearing trainers and jeans with a rip on the knee.