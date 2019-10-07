Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Ryan Tyson Murryland was jailed for sexual activity with a child

A convicted paedophile who breached the conditions of his release from prison is wanted by police.

Ryan Tyson Murryaland, 30, was jailed in 2015 for sexual activity with a child.

The offender, from Manchester, is described as 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall with blue eyes, blonde hair and of medium build.

Murrayland has links to Blackpool, in particular the Mereside area, Lancashire Police said.

Det Supt Angela Grey said: "If you have seen Murrayland or have any information about where he might be, please call us immediately.

"I would also urge him, if he sees this, to contact us."

Anyone who knows where he is has been urged to contact police.