Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Christopher Kerrigan (left) and Kearon Hunte (right) have not been seen since Saturday

Two inmates have escaped from HMP Kirkham by climbing the perimeter fence.

Lancashire Police is searching for Kearon Hunte, 31, who is originally from Leeds and had been jailed for six years for drugs offences.

It is also appealing for help in finding Christopher Kerrigan, 22, from Colwyn Bay, Conwy, who had been serving more than seven years for wounding.

Both men escaped from the category D open prison on Saturday.

Officers described Hunte as black, 5ft 10in (1.5m) tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. He is understood to have links to West Yorkshire.

Kerrigan is described as white, 6ft 2in (1.8m) tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

The open prison was criticised in May by inspectors who said inmates found it "easy" to smuggle drugs into the jail after work or day release.