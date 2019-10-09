Image copyright Google Image caption The number of absconds at HMP Kirkham has fallen, says the Ministry of Justice

Hundreds of inmates were sent wrongly to an open prison in Lancashire when they should have been in more secure jails, said the prison officers' union.

It follows figures showing that HMP Kirkham had the joint highest number of prisoners absconding from custody last year.

The POA blamed prison overcrowding and called for tougher assessments when "re-categorising" inmates.

Prisoner absconds from Kirkham had fallen, said the Ministry of Justice.

Mick Pimblett from the POA said: "There were 250-300 prisoners in Kirkham transferred back to closed [prisons] last year because they were inappropriately allocated there."

He said they were sent back to more secure prisons for a variety of reasons including because they were involved in crime, drug offences or failure to comply with the conditions of their licence.

'Dangerous prisoners'

He blamed overcrowding at other prisons for unsuitable prisoners being sent to open prisons like Kirkham as well as low staffing levels at the category D facility for the high number of absconds - and called for tougher risk assessments of inmates when considering them for open prisons.

He said the vast majority of prisoners housed in Kirkham "present a very, very low risk" to the public but added: "There are some dangerous prisoners in there who, if they are allocated incorrectly, could cause problems".

It comes as two more inmates absconded from the prison on Saturday.

The Ministry of Justice said: "The number of absconds from open prison has fallen by two-thirds in the last decade but we work closely with the police to recapture absconders and they face a return to tougher, closed conditions when caught."

The MoJ is yet to comment on the POA's call for tougher risk assessments.

HMP Kirkham was criticised in May by inspectors who said inmates found it "easy" to smuggle drugs into the jail after work or day release