Lancashire's 'biggest ever' cannabis farm seized

Image copyright LANCASHIRE POLICE Image caption About 10,000 plants at various stages of growth were discovered on the premises

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of Lancashire's "biggest ever" cannabis farm.

About 10,000 plants were discovered in various units of the Apex Trading Estate in Darwen on Tuesday, said Lancashire Police.

The estimated street value of the haul is not yet known, but the force said it was their largest seizure since a £3m seizure in Fleetwood in 2018.

Two men aged 24, and one man, 31, remain in custody.

Police said they were "determined" to tackle drug farms and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Cannabis can have lasting physical and mental health effects on users as well as having a negative effect on our communities," a spokesperson added.