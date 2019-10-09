Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption Ten fire engines are at the scene

Three people have been injured in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire.

The blaze broke out at Gordon Working Men's Club on Springfield Street, Morecambe, at 14:45 BST. Ten fire engines are at the scene, including appliances from Cumbria.

The North West Ambulance Service said two helicopters and three road ambulances have also attended.

Morecambe Police said a number of roads have been closed in the area.