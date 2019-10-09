Lancashire

Morecambe fire: Injuries in Gordon Working Men's Club blaze

  • 9 October 2019
Fire in Morecambe Image copyright Thomas Beresford
Image caption Ten fire engines are at the scene

Three people have been injured in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire.

The blaze broke out at Gordon Working Men's Club on Springfield Street, Morecambe, at 14:45 BST. Ten fire engines are at the scene, including appliances from Cumbria.

The North West Ambulance Service said two helicopters and three road ambulances have also attended.

Morecambe Police said a number of roads have been closed in the area.

Image copyright Thomas Beresford
Image caption Two air ambulances have attended

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites