Fleetwood murder investigation after man dies of head injuries
- 11 October 2019
A 55-year-old man has been found dead with head injuries, prompting a murder investigation, Lancashire Police said.
Raymond Cullen was found unresponsive at a property in Bold Street, Fleetwood on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Cullen, also known as "Irish Ray", was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman, 45, and a 36-year-old man from the town were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.