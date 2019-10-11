Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Cullen was found unresponsive at a property on Bold Street in Fleetwood on Thursday afternoon

A 55-year-old man has been found dead with head injuries, prompting a murder investigation, Lancashire Police said.

Raymond Cullen was found unresponsive at a property in Bold Street, Fleetwood on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Cullen, also known as "Irish Ray", was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, 45, and a 36-year-old man from the town were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.