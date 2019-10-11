Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Robert Beattie has died two weeks after he was critically injured in an attack at his home

A man who was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire when he answered the door to his home in Lancashire has died, prompting a murder investigation.

Robert Beattie, 48, was critically injured in the attack at his home in Skelmersdale on 26 September.

Police confirmed he died in hospital on Thursday, and his death was now being treated as murder.

Six men have previously been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and arson.

Lancashire Police said inquiries were "ongoing" and detectives were continuing to work on the case.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables said: "This is tragic news and our thoughts remain with Mr Beattie's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.