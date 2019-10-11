Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption Ten fire engines attended the fire at the working men's club

Two men who died in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire have been named by police.

John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known locally as Tony, were rescued from the blaze at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe on Wednesday, but died a short time later.

Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria were sent to the blaze.

A joint investigation by police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority continues.