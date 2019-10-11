Morecambe fire: Gordon Working Men's Club blaze victims named
- 11 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men who died in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire have been named by police.
John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known locally as Tony, were rescued from the blaze at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe on Wednesday, but died a short time later.
Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria were sent to the blaze.
A joint investigation by police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority continues.