Lancashire

Morecambe fire: Gordon Working Men's Club blaze victims named

  • 11 October 2019
Fire in Morecambe Image copyright Thomas Beresford
Image caption Ten fire engines attended the fire at the working men's club

Two men who died in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire have been named by police.

John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known locally as Tony, were rescued from the blaze at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe on Wednesday, but died a short time later.

Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria were sent to the blaze.

A joint investigation by police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority continues.
Image caption Nearby roads were closed while crews tackled the fire

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites