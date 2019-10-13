Lancashire

Raymond Cullen death: Third arrest on suspected murder

  • 13 October 2019
Bold Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Raymond Cullen was found at a property on Bold Street, Fleetwood on Thursday

A third person has been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Raymond Cullen, known locally as "Irish Ray", was found dead at a property in Bold Street on Thursday. The 55-year-old had sustained fatal head injuries, Lancashire Police said.

A 43-year-old man, from Fleetwood, is being held on suspicion of murder.

A woman, 45, and a man, 36, also from the town, were previously arrested on the same charge.

Detectives have been granted extra time by magistrates to question them. The force has appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites