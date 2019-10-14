Haslingden A56 closed after woman falls from bridge
- 14 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has fallen from a bridge over a road in Lancashire, causing major disruption to traffic.
The A56 at Haslingden was closed in both directions between the junctions of the A682 and A680 near Rawtenstall.
The route was expected to remain closed for "several hours", a spokesman for Highways England said.
Emergency services were present and motorists were advised to avoid the area. All traffic was being diverted towards Rawtenstall.