Image copyright Google Image caption The pair are due at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

Two people have been charged with murdering a man found dead at a house.

The body of Raymond Cullen, known locally as "Irish Ray", was discovered at a property in Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed he died of fatal head injuries

David Carney, 37, and Tracey Fielding, 45, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, are due before Blackpool magistrates on Tuesday charged with murder, Lancashire Police said.

A man, 43, also from Fleetwood, who was arrested on Saturday, has since been released.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo of Lancashire Police said: "We know this incident has caused a lot of concern among residents and we would like to thank them for their patience while we have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

"Our investigation is still on-going and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible."