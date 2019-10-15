Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption The men's injuries are not thought to be life threatening, say police

Three men have been shot at a house in Lancashire.

The shooting happened at a property in Belfield, Skelmersdale, at about 13.30 BST.

Lancashire Police said the men, aged 21, 45 and 46, were being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said it believed it was a "targeted attack" and the shooting was "not directed at the general public".

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A Section 60 is in force in the Skelmersdale until 05:00 BST on Wednesday

Armed officers will be patrolling in the Digmoor and Skelmersdale area and a Section 60 order has been put in place until 05:00 BST on Wednesday, which gives police extra powers to search people and vehicles.

"I know that this will have caused a lot of fear in the local community but would like to reassure people this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack," Ch Insp Ian Jones said.

"This level of serious violence is completely unacceptable and we will do all we can to find those responsible."