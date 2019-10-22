Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Steven Durand was last seen on 20 October 2018

Police are making a fresh appeal for information on a man with cerebral palsy who has been missing for a year.

Steven Durand, from Preston, was reported missing on 28 October. The 31-year-old was last seen eight days earlier in Swinton.

It is believed he had travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester the day before, Lancashire Police said.

He is described as mixed race, 5ft 10in (1.8m) tall, of stocky build and with cropped dark hair. He also had a limp.

Mr Durand's last known movements are:

At 14:00 BST on 19 October, his card was used at cash machine in Chorley town centre

It is believed he travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester later in the afternoon of 19 October

At about 07:00 on 20 October, he was seen on CCTV at Bargain Booze on Bolton Road in Salford

He then visited the Premier Store on Agecroft Road in Swinton at 11:00

Det Con Jon Quinn said: "Steven's disappearance is of great concern for us and his family are understandably distraught that a year has passed with no news.

"Steven's family describe him as a kind soul who will talk to anyone.

"Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be key to finding Steven and we need you to come forward."