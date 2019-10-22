Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington died in hospital one day after the stabbing

Five further arrests have been made as investigations continue into the fatal stabbing of a man in Lancaster.

Lee Farrington, 29, died after being stabbed in Tarnsyke Road on 27 August.

Two men, 24 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice on Friday while a 17-year-old was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, 21 and 41, previously detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All five have since been released under investigation.

Murder charge

Connor Reece, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with Mr Farrington's murder in September.

He is due to appear before Preston Crown Court on 2 December.

A 27-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, who have been charged with perverting the course of justice, are also due to appear in court on the same day.

Another 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and three suspects, 23, 25 and 33, detained on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation.